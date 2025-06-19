5 Vibrant Editor-Approved Day Brunch Outfits

ESSENCE

Have you been searching for the ideal day brunch outfit? As someone who loves brunching I can attest to how having a variety of looks ready to throw on is the quickest way to head out for a reservation. Years ago, I would frequently brunch in Manhattan and Washington, DC. What I learned from those years is how a solid outfit can lead to an uptick in your mood. Whether I was wearing a statement dress or my favorite Levi’s mom jeans, the level of confidence I felt while out with friends depended on what I was wearing. If you can relate to that, one helpful hint for brunch dressing is to always have a funky bag or shoe on.

Some of the greatest hits for brunch ‘fits include oversized jeans and perhaps tops that feel self-expressive. The latter is a way to come across as decorative without trying too hard. Another tip? Don’t be afraid to shake the room with playful jewelry like a new watch or golden bangles. Oversized hoops in silver or gold can also offer hints of detailing that allude to your sartorial taste level.

Still stuck? Below, myself, Karissa Mitchell, and Mecca Pryor put together a few outfits that you can look to for inspiration for brunch all summer long.

Polished & Prim

At times, brunching calls for throwing on a polished blazer and your favorite pair of shorts. This sleek update on summerwear is perfect for ladies who lunch and also those who are aiming to embody a fresh take on brunch attire. This style of blazer by ALL THE WAYS is a step in the right direction for the boldest friend in your group chat who is always making a statement.

Take Center Stage

Leaning on baby doll detailing, including puff sleeves and structured skirts, is a go-to of mine. It allows me to play with proportions and fits. This cotton Camila Coelho mini dress would be best for a dressy outing. Pairing it with white shoes, like my Dries Van Noten pair, is a fun way to add a hit of color. Remember, brunch outfits are what you make them; jewelry like a stack of your favorite bracelets or a funky shoe is a welcome addition if you’re feeling experimental.

Pop Of Gold

You can never go wrong with a pop of gold. Instead of thinking of lunch with your closest friends or even a few new additions to your life as a moment that needs ultra-dressy pieces, you can lean on a silk number. Norma Kamali is one of the industry’s leading figures when it comes to serving up sleek and durable silk dresses. This chic slip dress by Norma Kamali pairs perfectly with black shorts and matching sandals.

Americana Vibes

As a summer baby, there are moments when gingham fabrics are overdone. But, to me, you don’t have to wait until Fourth of July weekend to throw on holiday-inspired separates. Why not try out a red gingham top with a kitschy skirt with jagged seams? L’Academie’s Marianna Gwen top, with either its matching shorts or a pair of tan linen pants, evokes sheer Americana vibes. Add a pair of black thong sandals to top off the look.

Bold Shapes

Why not go bold for brunch? This ensemble featuring EAVES’ Noam Poplin top lets the upper and bottom half of the outfit do all the talking. The front pleat featured on the top offers a compelling alternative to graphic T-shirts and even bustier tops. Karissa gravitated towards adding a pair of barrel jeans, which was a distinct choice. Red pumps set the entire look off.