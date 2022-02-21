Courtesy of Brand

This upcoming weekend, basketball lovers, celebrities and those who enjoy a good party are traveling to Cleveland for NBA’s All-Star Weekend. But, before the celebratory weekend kicks off, Adidas Originals and Darry Brown, founder of clothing brands Darryl Brown and Midwest Kids, have released a collaborative lookbook that honors the arena workers in Cleveland, who will make this weekend possible.

Brown, who designs modern workwear under his namesake label, took this moment to feature the arena workers in the campaign of his latest workwear collection, “Made Possible”. From what’s been featured in the lookbook, we can see this collection will include wardrobe staples like hoodies, canvas jackets, denim, and more. The Made Possible collection is filled with neutrals, but select pieces are embroidered with a pop of color that reads, “Made Possible By Darryl Brown Co.”.

Brown says, “All-Star Weekend is a moment full of glitz and glamor, but no one takes the time to talk about all all of the people behind the scenes that pull everything together, the countless “unknown” individuals who make sure our entertainment is met with a seamless experience, and that’s my intent with “Made Possible.” This is an All Star moment for the arena workers too, they’re the soul of the NBA and the fuel that keeps it running.”

