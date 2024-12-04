I Can’t Stop Thinking About Danielle Deadwyler In Alexander McQueen

Getty Images

At this year’s Gotham Awards, Danielle Deadwyler leaned into the fantastical. For the ceremony co-hosted by Vanity Fair, Deadwyler donned a gown of magnificent proportions by Alexander McQueen. Stylist duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald were responsible. The elegant number featured an assortment of gemstones that allowed for her to stick out in the room of stars she was surrounded by.

The Alexander McQueen selection appeared to feature hundreds of gems throughout in varying hues, red, silver, grey, and beyond. The oversized sleeves on Deadwyler’s gown also were designed with quite a few gems. What also sticks out about this dress was the dramatic collar element that pulled the entire frock together. Hits of gold were emblazoned at the top portion of the exquisite number as well. Lastly, a pair of golden-toed pumps and silver jewelry rounded out her look.

Singing the praises of Deadwyler’s press ensembles has become our forte. With each appearance for Netflix’s The Piano Lesson, the bar has been raised, and the actress can now be looked to for chic and expressive pieces. This distinct outfit is yet another example of her stylist’s devotion to boundless creativity. Notably, the actress was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance for her role in the previously mentioned film.