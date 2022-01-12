Courtesy of Brand

One of the most influential music genres and cultures to ever exist is Hip Hop. The movement that first gained popularity in the 80’s and 90’s changed the landscape of entertainment and also changed the way people dressed. Hip Hop wasn’t and still isn’t just lyrics over beats, there’s a lifestyle associated and aesthetics that make it distinctly recognizable. Although the music space has evolved and new artists have entered the arena, classics will always be classics and Hip Hop’s imprint will continue to inspire generations to come and new ideas, which brings us to it’s latest offspring, Daily Paper’s SS22 collection.

As a nod to the earlier days of Hip Hop, Daily Paper reimagined silhouettes of those times with a contemporary eye. Monogram prints, denim overalls, sweatsuits made from toweling fabric, and graffiti prints are some of the familiar references that show up in the collection.

Co-Founder Abderrahmane Trabsini said in the press release, “I enjoyed working on this collection a lot as Hip Hop has always been, and still is, a big inspiration to us. The influence of Hip Hop and its community had a significant impact on how Daily Paper came to life. First through telling stories around street culture on our blog which later evolved to become the fashion brand we are today.”

And the collection wouldn’t be a Daily Paper collection without the co-founders infusing their African heritage into the designs. Red, black and green hues from the Pan-African flag were used to construct a bandana design for a halter neck slip dress, a satin tracksuit, and a few other pieces that were designed with another colorway of the same print. The collection also offers tailored suiting, accessories, and a very stylish women’s assortment.

The first drop of Daily Paper’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection will be available online at dailypaperclothing.com and in Daily Paper flagship stores in Amsterdam, London and New York starting Friday, January 14 at 12PM EST.