Check Out Da Brat’s Best Fashion Moments Throughout The Years

In addition to being the first solo female rapper to go platinum, Da Brat ruled the 90’s with her unique style.

There were no rules when it came to what she would sport on red carpets and celeb outings. From oversized t-shirts and snazzy hair accessories to crop tops and leather, Da Brat fluid fashion has influenced a new generation of creatives today. Not to mention her makeup was always flawless. Even in 2019, the Da Brat has kept her eclectic taste for more than 30 years in the game.

Today, the legend celebrates another year around the sun and we couldn’t help but rundown our favorite looks from the entertainer.