Check Out Da Brat’s Best Fashion Moments Throughout The Years

In addition to being the first solo female rapper to go platinum, Da Brat ruled the 90’s with her unique style.
There were no rules when it came to what she would sport on red carpets and celeb outings. From oversized t-shirts and snazzy hair accessories to crop tops and leather, Da Brat fluid fashion has influenced a new generation of creatives today. Not to mention her makeup was always flawless. Even in 2019, the Da Brat has kept her eclectic taste for more than 30 years in the game.
Today, the legend celebrates another year around the sun and we couldn’t help but rundown our favorite looks from the entertainer.
UNITED STATES - MARCH 18: Da Brat (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)
9/3/99 Santa Monica, CA. Da Brat at the 5th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards. Photo by David Keeler/Online USA, Inc.
Da Brat (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
UNITED STATES - MARCH 18: Da Brat (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)
Da Brat (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage for BET Entertainment)
Da Brat during The 2000 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
368901 05: Da Brat attends the 20th Anniversary celebration of BET (Black Entertainment Television) at the Paris Hotel May 6, 2000 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)
HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 18: Rapper Da Brat attends the 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards on August 18, 1999 at Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Da Brat during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Luxe & Romance - Front Row at The Altman Building in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)