Cynthia Erivo Is Pretty In Pink At The SAG Awards

Bringing a little color to this dreary winter season was Cynthis Erivo’s Avante-Garde color blocking dress at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards this evening.

The “Harriet” actress has been killing awards season in opulent threads from high-end designers like Gucci and Thome Brown. And tonight, Erivo showed up in yet another custom look to shut down the red carpet – her stylist Jason Bolden is the perfect person to get the job done.

In a larger-than-life pink train, Bolden and Erivo tapped designer Daniel Roseberry to mock up a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

Accompanied by an orange bustier, the actress’s glam team went against the norm of choosing this season’s usual aesthetic of dark hues and popped up on the carpet in a complete springtime glamour.

While Erivo wasn’t nominated for anything tonight, we are patiently waiting for her much-deserved Oscar debut.

01 Cynthia Erivo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 02 Cynthia Erivo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Share :