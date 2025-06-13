Cynthia Erivo Makes The Case For The Oversized Summer Suit

GC Images

After a high-fashion whirlwind at the Tony Awards as host, Cynthia Erivo hits the streets of New York City in an oversized suit. Erivo seems to be everywhere as of late. For her latest press run rather than wearing street style-inspired pieces the actress and singer opted for a grey suit look that has all of the right lengths and cuts.

Aeon/GC Images

What makes it work? Aside from the energy she brings to each of her outfits, the proportions come across as slick and well put together. Jason Bolden, Cynthia’s longstanding stylist is responsible for this moment. Bolden is highly skilled at pulling top tier trends and also houses that break barriers when it comes to experimentation. This look exemplifies that notion.

The details that worked for me include how large the blazer is. If you’re going to go big, lean all the way. The jacket leans a bit into menswear with its large buttons. Bolden continued the menswear inclinations with a white and baby blue pinstriped button-up and a blue patterned tie. Matching oversized trousers and a pair of tan heels by Marc Jacobs were additional statement makers essential to Erivo’s look.

Aeon/GC Images

To me, Cynthia is a fashion trailblazer. There’s a playfulness injected into many of her and Bolden’s fantastical feats not limited to the recent Tony Awards where she wore 10 looks. Working with Bolden has landed her in a territory that can only be described as whimsical and dramatic. For instance, some of my favorite moments from the Tony Awards included a brilliant black gown by Givenchy with elegant tulle details, an exquisite Valentino gown with sequined accoutrements, and a suit by Dolce & Gabbana with a white blazer.

I’m still fixated on the magenta Marc Jacobs puff gown Erivo also wore to the Tony Awards. Dozens of oversized sequins are the most interesting detail on the runway look. An ultra low neckline also add a sensual touch to the imaginative dress dreamed up by Marc Jacobs—a pair of chic patent leather pumps were the perfect pairing.

Skyrocketing into the hearts of fashion lovers is the path that Cynthia has been on for quite some time. At the moment her partnership with Bolden has proven to be fruitful. And schlepping through the streets of New York City in an effortless suit is a surefire way to drive the previously mentioned notion home.