Chic Suits For Summer Are In, According To Cynthia Bailey

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey stepped out in a chic outfit yesterday in New York City. As she took to the streets, Bailey wore a blue pinstripe suit by L’Agence. With the weather in NYC fluctuating, a two-piece set was on the nose in terms of comfort. To be frank, I’m using this look as inspiration for any work trips that might pop up in the coming weeks. There was something so simple about this look that worked for me.

Detailing on the L’Agence suit featured golden pinstripes, which came across as understated but also cool. Matching golden buttons were the centerpiece of the outfit. Next, the length of Bailey’s trousers was just right. Her decision to pair golden jewelry with her look was fitting.

Stars are truly just like us: when captured walking in NYC, Bailey was spotted in sandals. By the time Cynthia arrived for her appearance on “Good Night New York,” she threw on a pair of golden heels. Recently, L’Agence has been keying in on press placements with WNBA stylists, including Kristine Anigwe. It was refreshing to see Bailey take on a buzzy brand and make it her own.

For the recent “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Reunion, Cynthia wore a yellow gown. A keyhole at the top of the dress and a side slit were details that emphasized her love for compelling fashion pieces. Earlier this month, she posted herself wearing a glitzy silver and gold dress by Trina Turk. Stacks of bangles were also seen on one of her wrists.

Another look that felt aligned with this era of Bailey’s life includes a golden gown by Fausto Altamirano, which she wore to Hollywood Unlocked’s Impact Awards in June. The bustier portion of the dress featured crystalized rhinestones. This elegant number also featured a modern neckline.

The idea of mixing glamour with modernity is the line that Cynthia often leans into. And it’s stood the test of time. None of the recent outfits she’s worn could be described as fussy, instead, they’re tasteful which points to a level of sophistication Bailey brings to many of her fashion moments.

