Corporate Style Is Actually More Casual Now (Kind Of)

Ah, the glory days of corporate fashion, remember them? Power suits in sharp pinstripes, stiff collars, heels day in and day out and common sense. There was a certain theatre to getting dressed for the office, An unspoken rulebook where ties meant business and a solid blazer was the unofficial uniform. From interns to senior executives, the dress code was more than just tradition. It was a symbol of respect, authority, and let’s be honest, a little bit of ego. You dressed for the job you wanted, even if it meant walking like a penguin by lunchtime.

Fast forward to now, and it’s not uncommon to see someone presenting in a hoodie and joggers. The pandemic shook the very seams of corporate dressing. With most of the world hunkering down at home, the line between “workwear” and “loungewear” started to blur. Suddenly, casual Friday was a thing of the past, and sweats with sneakers became acceptable. The rise of hybrid schedules has solidified this shift: two days in-office, three days at home, and a whole new fashion philosophy to match.

But don’t toss your blazers just yet! While we’re embracing this more relaxed approach, there’s still a level of polish and professionalism that hasn’t gone out of style, and frankly, shouldn’t. The new norm of office fashion is all about balance. Think trousers paired with a good knit, sneakers that whisper “fashion-forward” instead of “weekend vibes,” and blazers thrown effortlessly over breathable tees. The goal? Looking like you tried. It’s corporate chic redefined.

This cannot and will not be the downfall of decorum, it’s actually a fabulous opportunity. Dressing for work is no longer about blending in with a sea of suits; it’s about showing your personality while still signaling that you mean business. Fashion is, after all, one of the most powerful forms of non-verbal communication. So yes, you can wear wide-leg pants and a bomber, as long as it’s styled with intention. The new dress code invites creativity, comfort, and confidence, which is a triple win in our book.

So let’s toast to this new chapter in office fashion. Let’s be bold with silhouettes, smart with layering, and forever respectful of the setting. Style doesn’t need to suffer for comfort, and comfort doesn’t need to come at the expense of professionalism. Embrace the evolution, keep a foot in tradition, and always, always know when it’s time to swap that hoodie for a structured coat. Put the structured coat over the hoodie even! Corporate dressing isn’t dead, it’s just had a much-needed glow-up.