Converse And Daily Paper Reveal Capsule Collection

Daily Paper and Converse have teamed up for an intentional partnership. Connecting over the shared values of self-expression, community, and creativity, both brands reveal a collaborative capsule titled “Everyday Champions” that pays homage to ordinary individuals.

“Here to celebrate the tenacity and fighting spirit of everyday champions, the duo launches a collaborative collection inspired by the grit and grind of the sport of boxing. Blending DNA from both brands through classic sport style, Converse and Daily Paper present unique iterations of the Star Player 76 as well as a limited-edition apparel offering,” states a press release.

The collection is spearheaded by the Star Player 76 silhouette which will be available in both high and low-top footwear styles. Design on the separate shoes includes decorative stars and co-branded detailing. The high-top comes in a neutral White Sand hue, while dimensionality is added through a suede and canvas materialization. Separately, the low-top will arrive in Black with signature Daily Paper accents in red, yellow, and green, that includes a colorful Star Chevron logo. Co-branded license plates, translucent soles, and sockliners round out the silhouette’s detailing.

Regarding clothing, the capsule encompasses five apparel pieces, including a stadium jacket, two hoodies, wide-leg statement pants, and a thermal tee. The Stadium Jacket features lively patches, satin-stitched embroidery, and Pan-African colors. Converse’s legacy is on display throughout the fleece, the cropped and full-body hoodies and the wide-leg pant.

Per a press statement, the campaign was visually brought to life through lifestyle and motion imagery centered around a boxer in training. “Shot in Casablanca, Morocco, the assets depict the persistence and determination needed to overcome moments of doubt, and how those moments can become formative life lessons.”

The Converse X Daily Paper footwear and apparel collection will launch on April 4 at dailypaperclothing.com and the Daily Paper flagship stores in Amsterdam and London. The collection will also be available at Converse.com, SNKRS, and select global retailers.