WATCH | My Style, My Rules

Justine Skye from Season 4 of If Not For My Girls hit the ESSENCE Fashion House to celebrate Diet Coke’s 40th birthday in style with designers in New York City for Fashion Week.

First up, Justine chatted with Tacharra Perry of the Houston brand, Charworkroom. She shows off one of hew new pieces—a woven skort, that you will just love! Plus, she talks about what she wished she had known before launching her business and how much she loves the 80s look of over-sized jeans and blazers. Justine then caught up with Wole Olosunde, the nurse turned fashion designer, right before his first runway show for his collection—Against Medical Advice. Describing it as medical, free, and conversational, his brand with Brooklyn roots is a metaphor for not conforming to the world of medicine. And finally Allen Aderotoye, the mastermind behind OL stopped by to show off his new bucket hat. Each one is unique because the fabric was saved from a wasteland in India and then crafted by artisans in L.A.. He and Justine also squeezed in a game of Love What You Love that you just have to watch.

Watch now to see all three of these amazing designers—then be sure to catch up with Justine and her costars at Essence.com/if-not-for-my-girls.