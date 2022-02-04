Courtesy of Brand

For those that love to serve a look, it’s never a bad time to be in the market for a new pair of sunglasses. Although the accessory is mostly associated with the spring and summer seasons, it’s the perfect touch to elevate any outfit around the calendar, which is why we’re extra excited to introduce CoCo and Breezy Eyewear’s new collection.

If this is your first time hearing about CoCo and Breezy Eyewear, let us first tell you a little bit about the brand. The optical/sunglasses company is named after its twin founders, Coco and Breezy Dotson, who are also the designers. Since being founded in 2009, Coco and Breezy Eyewear has become most known for creating Prince’s third eye sunglasses, being featured in high fashion editorials published by major publications, and for their collaborations with Hershey’s and Ciroc.

In addition to running their eyewear brand as founders and designers, the Dotsons also DJ and create visual art, which may explain their talent to offer exciting designs for optical frames and sunglasses. Their latest collection, dubbed “CB Remix”, is inspired by their love for music and self-expression, but they looked specifically to the early 2000s and music videos that transport you to a world of cyber futurism.

Loading the player...

Within the new collection, both Dotsons remix three of the brand’s classic frames to present a total of six new styles. After adding their own twists and flair, colorful lenses and innovative shapes were spread throughout the collection. CoCo’s remixes, which offer a look into her individual personality, were designed with red, amber, and orange colored lenses. And Breezy’s remixes offer cooler tones with green, yellow, and sky blue colored lenses.

The CB Remix collection by CoCo and Breezy Eyewear will be exclusively available for purchase on cocoandbreezy.com starting February 7th – each style will retail for $249.