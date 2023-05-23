Coach’s Newest Pride Campaign Wants You To ‘Have The Courage To Be Real’

Coach

Pride Month is a significant celebration that holds immense importance in promoting inclusion, raising awareness, and fostering a sense of belonging for the LGBTQIA+ community. It serves as a powerful reminder of the progress made towards equality and the ongoing battle for more of those human rights to be granted. This Pride Month will surely be one to remember, and Coach is making sure of it! In celebration of Pride, the brand has dropped its newest Pride collection and campaign. The collection features colorways mirroring the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag on Coach’s most loved bags, clothing, and other accessories. Even the iconic Tabby bag got a Pride update! From knit tank tops, platform sandals, and bucket hats with rainbow trimmings and rainbow monograms, the joy and celebration of Pride shine through.

Article continues after video.

Coach is also celebrating ten years of their Coach Foundation in partnership with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQIA+ youth. The celebrated fashion house is also celebrating it’s continuing partnership with Point Foundation and CenterLink: The Community of LGBTQ+ Centers. Coach’s mission to make sure that all queer youth get the support they need is inspiring and honestly a breath of fresh air to see.

COACH

For Pride Month this year, Coach is bringing in a joyful presence with their new campaign, which features the coolest and most fabulous queer role models Papi Juice, Fran Tirado, Ashley Lukashevsky, Jonah Almost, Alaska Riley, Xunami Muse, and of course, some of the Hetrick-Martin Institute youth. This campaign turns to Coach’s “Courage To Be Real” message, which spotlights individuals who are doing the work that inspires others to explore the different iterations of themselves and to be confident in every version.

COACH

This year’s Pride capsule highlights much-loved businesses that are inclusive to the LGBTQIA+ community, such as Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove, including Belvadere, Tea Dance, Cherry’s, and Pines Pantry. These spaces are dedicated to creating safe spaces for queer folx to be authentically themselves and have fun doing so. The campaign is shot at a few of these locations with an “airy, daytime” lens to show that Pride is also just about having fun with your loved ones.

The collection is available to shop now on coach.com with clothing, accessories, and bags ranging from $85 to $695. There’s also a feel-good Spotify playlist that you can shop, curated by one of the faces of the campaign, Xunami Muse. Take a look at the must-wear Pride collection and dance while you hit “add to cart.”