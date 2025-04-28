Did Street Style Prevail At Coachella?

Getty Images

Coachella, arguably the most publicized music festival, generates quite the sartorial stir as people mull over outfit combinations for weeks in preparation for the weekend. Jam-packed full of surprise guests, sweltering weather, and of course, ample photo opportunities, the festival in the desert is in many cases what we would consider the Olympics of style trends, as people bring out their best original and TikTok-replicated looks to enjoy the sun. For weekend two, experiencing the grassy fields to see what the people were wearing was a case study on how authentic it felt to their usual style choices, and what influences inspired their Coachella outfits. The nature of the two-weekend event leads us to the question: With such an emphasis on formulaic trends, can personal style prevail?

Where weekend one saw triple-digit temperatures, weekend two was greeted with cooler conditions, including the infamous Coachella Valley wind chill. One might think this weather would alter festival-goers’ clothing choices, but the micro shorts and barely clad ensembles were plentiful. A blend of prominent trends, personal creations, and artist-themed looks colored the festival. Friday night made way for many monochromatic red little monsters, Saturday the brats and Green Day fanatics were in full form sporting grunge and neon green, and Sunday saw a notable uptick in the weekend’s overall affinity for western wear, presumably for the southern hot girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaboozey, and headliner Post Malone.

The biggest pattern of note was the copious amounts of leopard print: micro shorts, headscarves, printed denim, and coordinated two-piece sets. Any way leopard print could be worn, it was. Groups and couples cleverly coordinated outfits to spot each other in the crowd. Beyoncé’s influence is still alive and well as silver, and particularly “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” slash cowgirl fusion was spotted more than a few times over the weekend. A consistent style from both weekends was the adoption of Western wear with coastal and metropolis influences. Having been to Stagecoach myself last year (the country music festival held at the same venue a week after Coachella), it appeared that much of the fashion choices mirrored those of Stagecoach but infused Coachella’s boldness throughout.

Boho cowgirl fusion, moto boots, and decorative head scarves were repeat occurrences. They seemed to be this season’s festival standouts. However, the combination of cowgirl boots and long flowy maxi skirts does not feel too far-fetched from what the girls are wearing at the Silver Lake Flea or local Southern California farmers markets.

The popularity of headscarves, in particular, led to an interesting discussion with a pair of music fans, Cameryn and Alexis, as we collectively noticed that, whether styled with hats or solo, we’ve never seen so many people of all genders, and specifically straight presenting men, sport headscarves in this fashion. The two women shared that there was an abundance of men wearing hijabs, but it brought forth a point many hijabis have long highlighted, which is: what are and aren’t socially acceptable head coverings, who is allowed to wear them, when it is considered oppressive and when it is considered aesthetic. This isolated happening was a reminder that fashion is political.

The key to Coachella fashion is an amalgamation of trends culminating together in one place. Classic 2010s Coachella boho style, all-black Demonias, layers upon layers of lace and breathable knitwear, rave-inspired technicolor, desert chic, Bratz and brat iterations, coquette, and rodeo stylings blended, oftentimes in one singular outfit. There is, however, a science to it, which lies in the accessories.

Take it from Cameryn, a Coachella attendee who believes that the ultra-popular microskirts can be a hit or a miss, or Alexis who loves to mix metals, all depending on experimentation and the look as a whole: “[Don’t be afraid] to put it on and take it off, and see what makes the whole cohesive look,” Cameryn offers. At the same time, Alexis likes to feel it out intuitively until she achieves a particular vibe that speaks to her. Alexis tells me her “lacey boho” look with stacked belts, body jewelry, and moto boots was on par with her usual style. Cameryn’s multi-layered black outfit, complete with a fishnet top, scarf draped across cargo shorts, and horsehair cowboy boots was a step outside of her usual go-to’s, as she looked to the festival as an opportunity to play in her closet.

Another attendee who personalized her cowboy boots with a plethora of adornments, says there’s no trend she rejects. She loves to incorporate what speaks to her across aesthetics and doesn’t pass judgment on current trends because if it doesn’t work for her, it works for someone. Her Bratz-inspired leopard print look is quite similar to her day-to-day attire.

Two eleven-year Coachella veterans hailing from Brooklyn, New York share a perspective that reminds us how cyclical the fashion circuit is. When TJ started coming in 2014, she loved seeing the flower-adorned flowy looks. Today, TJ is happy to see the return of the flower crown, as the younger girls bring them back with their twist.

One consensus amongst the attendees was that they’d sourced elements of their outfits from their own closets or second-hand sources including thrift stores, Depop, and vintage shops. Many tried their hand at creating their garments entirely, such as one attendee who upcycled a denim FUBU jacket, makeshifting flowy sleeves out of lime green and black skirts, in honor of Charlie XCX’s brat aesthetic.

A handful of music lovers credited their favorite artists, such as Megan Thee Stallion and Tyla, for style inspiration as well. Across the board, the consensus was that festival outfits were similar to concertgoers’ everyday wear, just enhanced for an environment where they felt free to expand their creativity without judgment. As far as where they pulled inspiration from. Attendees also cited Pinterest and TikTok as their main sources of inspiration, which makes sense given the abundance of micro skirts and moto boots.

While the many trends were easy to spot, the differences were all in the details. The answer to the preliminary question about deviating from recycled trends seems to lie in multiple minor points of personalization. How many trinkets, strips of material, and bows can one add to their boots until it’s their own? How many textures, busy patterns, and colors can you fit into one outfit? Coachella, where all subcultures collide, is an opportunity to amplify the personalities and style interests that exist within and test the looks you’ve always wanted to try.