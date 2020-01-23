Coach Launches Spring Campaign With Michael B. Jordan And Jennifer Lopez

Photo: Courtesy of Coach

Fashion is always one step ahead so while we’re in the throes of winter, brands are gearing up for spring drops. Coach, which celebrated its holiday campaign with Megan The Stallion and Spike and Tonya Lee, is back with its Spring 2020 Global Advertising Campaign starring the global face of Coach Men Michael B. Jordan and the newest face for Coach, Jennifer Lopez.

For its Spring Campaign titled “Originals Go Their Own Way,” Lopez and Jordan were chosen for the campaign due to both of the artists being able to move authentically through their career fields. The pair can be seen posing in hotspots in New York City including the Edge at Hudson Yards and the High Line, where Coach held its show for the Spring collection.

Michael B. Jordan

Images also feature the sculpture “Brick House” by the artist Simone Leigh – a symbol of inclusion, optimism, and strength that sits beneath the Coach’s NYC headquarters, and was featured in its recent show. “I’m proud to be part of the new spring campaign,” said Jordan. “The story of what makes an original is very meaningful to me for many reasons, and it was a great experience working with Stuart and Juergen to tell that story in a way that feels fresh and powerful.”

Visit the new Spring 2020 collection at coach.com.

