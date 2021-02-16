Coach has launched the second episode of its monthly Youtube series, Coach Conversations where each episode the brand dives into culture, community and creativity. For its next installment the luxury fashion house pulled an eclectic cast for its digital round table – global face of Coach Michael B. Jordan, Grammy-nominated artist Cordae and editor-in-chief of The Cut Lindsay Peoples Wagner.

To contribute to Black History Month, this episode for Coach continues the brand’s commitment to highlighting Black voices. Throughout the video, the trio has a vulnerable conversation about the experiences of Black creatives and the importance of leaving a lasting impact. “I am a reflection of those that came before me, and I stand on the shoulders of those that have lifted me up,” Jordan exclaims in the conversation.

In continuation of celebrating this February, the fashion house also announced today the launch of the “Coach Dream It Real Scholarship Program.” Created in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the scholarship supports students attending historically black colleges and universities as part of Coach’s Dream It Real initiative. The partnership is intended to help break cycles of inequality by empowering the next generation of BIPOC students.

Check out a sneak peek of the episode below.