Exclusive BTS Images of Michael B Jordan/Coach

Coach is celebrating fellowship with its latest Fall 2020 Campaign titled, “Coach Family.”

There’s no doubt that this has been a chaotic year. And within the fashion industry, there’s been a shift to focus on the normality of it all within this space. From campaigns to new releases, there’s a sort of social conscious that has continued to linger in the community for the past few months.

In a time when our communities have never been more important, Coach focuses on the value and meaning of family with its latest campaign. The campaign features familiar Coach faces Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan as well as individuals Jordan and Lopez consider family.

“I was thrilled to work with Coach on this campaign focused on family and relationship, because they are the things that really matter,” Jordan said in a statement. The actor is photographed with close friends and chosen family, including Chad Easterling, Leo Volcy, Jove Edmond, Sterling Brim, René Spellman, Vince Bryant and Bryce Sheldon.

“Togetherness and family are really important right now,” exclaimed Jordan. “For me, my family and friends are my support system. They’re what keep me going and keep me motivated to work hard, lead by example and be the best version of myself.”

The campaign also spotlight’s Coach accessories like key bags and footwear from the house’s Fall 2020 collection, including the Tabby Shoulder Bag in Signature, the Rivington Belt Bag, and the CitySole Mid Top, the newest Coach CitySole sneaker.

For more information visit www.coach.com.