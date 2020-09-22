In the spirit of fashion month, today, Coach has released it Spring 2021 campaign titled “Coach Forever.” The luxury fashion house usually participating in the normal NYFW schedule skipped last week’s festivities and have chosen to showcase its pieces in a contemporary way this season.

In the “Coach Forever” campaign members of the Coach Family like Megan Thee Stallion, Paloma Elsesser, and American musician Jon Batiste can be seen wearing new, vintage and archival Coach designs. “I loved the way that they have incorporated Jean-Michel Basquiat,” Batiste tells ESSENCE. “And I love the way the clothes are both high fashion but also speak to the everyday life.”

Today. the campaign was released as a film introducing its special collection, “A Love Letter To New York.” Specifically crafted by New York City artisans in support of the fashion community in the house’s hometown. The collection is said to be dedicated to the city’s “enduring spirit of creativity, optimism and courage,” a statement reads.

“I’ve been in New York since 2004, and I was there as a student at Julliard, which is right up the road from the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle,” exclaimed Batiste. “There’s a really big Coach store right on the front end of Time Warner Center. I remember when I was there as a teenager, that’s one of the first things that I saw.”

Photo: Courtesy of Coach

To coincide with fashion’s push for a more eco-friendly industry, Coach, known for their luxury leather goods has taken a more environmentally responsible approach to fashion. The new Coach Forever collection introduces bags crafted to last from vegetable-tanned, naturally-dyed leather alongside totes made completely of recycled materials. “Stuart is an amazing person,” concluded the musician. “I’m glad that I could contribute to this campaign.”

Shop the Coach Forever collection here.