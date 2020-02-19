Coach Releases Its Highly Anticipated Limited-Edition BAPE Collaboration

Teased earlier this month, luxury fashion label and America’s original house of leather Coach has officially announced its new collab with iconic Japanese streetwear brand, BAPE. The BAPE® x Coach collection is one of this season’s most anticipated drops. The lineup features a mixture of ready-to-wear items and leather goods that all represent a beautiful fusion of both brand aesthetics.

The collection also features a modern take on Coach’s signature monogram paired with BAPE®’s Ape Head logo in camouflage, khaki and rainbow jacquard. There are a plethora of memorable and instagrammable pieces including a leather puffer jacket, sleek backpacks and BAPESTA™ sneakers, which celebrate their 20th anniversary this year. BAPE® x Coach T-Shirts are offered in regionally exclusive colorways and will be exclusively available in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris and London.

To represent both fashion houses’ global capitals of New York City and Tokyo, the BAPE® x Coach imagery features talent photographed in their respective hometown cities. Model and songwriter Kōki brought the collection to life in the Ebisu district of Shibuya in Tokyo, while actor and musician Quincy Brown brought his impeccable style to the line in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The photos for this electrifying lookbook were captured by rising lensman Quil Lemons.

Check Out The Full The BAPE® x Coach collection below, set to launch in limited quantities exclusively at Coach.com, BAPE.com, and select Coach and BAPE STORE® locations.