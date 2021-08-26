Brand

The House of LR&C, a fashion house created by Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Christine Day, is launching a new ready-to-wear collection named ‘LITA’ (Love Is The Answer). The new fashion line is inspired by the Grammy-award winning singer’s mission to provide accessible, luxury clothing for women.

In December of 2020, House of LR&C was founded to progressively impact people and the planet. To date, the fashion house has donated more than a million dollars to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education and empowering youth. Another main priority for House of LR&C is to design sustainably and ethically, and its new fashion brand, LITA, has adopted those same principles into their supply chain. “We believe that fashion is not an excuse for poor sustainability and sustainability is not an excuse for mediocre fashion,” said Christine Day, CEO and Co-Founder of The House of LR&C, in a release.

LITA by Ciara is motivated by the star’s passion for design and influenced by her effortless, tomboy chic style. The brand’s first collection features knitwear, jackets, dresses, accessories and more to prepare for the fall season ahead. Throughout the assortment, prints reference a black king cheetah to embody the spirit of the rare and beautiful animal delivering bold, classic looks. “Fashion has always been my avenue for creative self-expression, and throughout my journey, I’ve always been looking for a brand that’s a one-stop-shop, from investment pieces to budget-friendly items,” Ciara stated in a release. “My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place.”

Ciara’s fashion brand will only produce seasonal collections in the summer and the fall to avoid overproducing and to minimize waste and lessen environmental impact. However, there will in fact be a core assortment offered consisting of well-crafted basic silhouettes. In addition to the brand’s efforts to be environmentally conscious, LITA will also contribute 3% of each sale to the Why Not You Foundation for their programs that directly impact and empower young women on a global scale.

LITA’s first collection is exclusively available for purchase on thehouseoflrc.com, nordstrom.com, and select Nordstrom stores.