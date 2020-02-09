NYFW: Christopher John Rogers Fall/Winter 2020

Fashion is still alive thanks to Christopher John Rogers. Yesterday evening the 26-year-old designer had a highly anticipated show following his CFDA award win late last year. For his latest presentation, Rogers sent models down the runway in sculpted afros and an array of colors and silhouettes. In other words, he surpassed expectations.

The designer originally from Baton Rogue told ESSENCE earlier this week his southern background has an influence on the pieces he creates. “If I’m in the south, I have to dress to the nines. There’s no casual. There’s no minimal. I’m in a look,” he exclaimed. And his brand is just that. Exquisitely redefining how to break boundaries in fashion. Avant-garde shoulder pads, prints, and a detailed selection of colors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model walks the runway, fashion detail, for Christopher John Rogers during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Rogers has a pleasant way of introducing you to a color shade you didn’t know existed or meshing three shades of yellow and a brown to create a chic suit. The show was a fashion rainbow. Starting with bright oranges and yellows and transitioning into deep hues of purple and a couture green gown that made the crowd literally gasp. Tailored to perfection, each look was seemingly welded together with quality fabric and a keen eye.

Check out the Christopher John Rogers Fall/Winter 2020 collection below.