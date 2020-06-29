Yesterday evening the 2020 BET Awards hosted by Amanda Seales took place and it kicked off the “new normal” for award shows. While COVID-19 cases are still a worry, many ceremonies will be looking to tape most segments at home abiding by the social guidelines through then end of this year. The BET Awards wouldn’t be the same if it didn’t include music and last night wasn’t any diffrent, except artist pre-recorded music video-like performances to air in between Seales’s commentary and video recorded award acceptance speeches.

Included in the stacked line-up of performers featured the sister duo Chloe x Halle who sported custom TLZ L’FEMME – a Black-owned label.

The duo started their performance with “Forgive Me”, a single from their latest album Ungodly Hour which dropped earlier this month. They wore identical black leather looks accentuated with cut-outs and broad shoulder pads. Their second look was introduced when they interluded to their hit single “Do It,” in which they rocked a two-piece reflector set. “I’ve been dying to use this 3M reflective fabric in a look,” wrote stylist to Chloe x Halle, Zerina Akers.

Designer, Aazhia Rhy, initially started the brand as a swim line in 2015. After evolving quickly into much more, Rhy’s pieces have been seen on rappers like Dreezy, Saweetie, and now these star-power sisters. For more information on TLZ L’FEMME visit www.tlzlf.com or stay up to date on the label’s Instagram (@tlzlfemme).