Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks

Discover the top ten looks that owned center stage.
Courtesy of Getty Images
By Greg Emmanuel ·

As our ESSENCE September/October 2022 cover stars, Chloe and Halle Bailey embark on their new solo journeys, their performance looks seemingly set the new standard for on-stage presence.

Although the Bailey sisters are entering a new era in which they will focus on their own endeavors separately, Chloe and Halle have always honed in on their individuality – especially regarding style. Chloe is known to embody a feminine bad-ass that embraces her curves through her sultry fashion sense, while Halle also channels similar energy, but with a more ethereal approach. However, the two sisters have always found a way to marry their aesthetics to create moments of fashion harmony.

When you think about musical groups of the past like Destiny’s Child and TLC and groups of today like the City Girls, their performance looks were/are created in the same universe. Still, there were/are always different iterations, cuts, and silhouettes for each member to appear unique. That said, Chloe and Halle’s style contrast creates the perfect balance to execute memorable stage outfits.

Ahead, discover Chloe and Halle Bailey’s top 10 performance looks.

01
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards
Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks
Courtesy of Getty Images
02
Global Citizen Live
Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks
Courtesy of Getty Images
03
2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards
Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks
04
Spotify “Best New Artist 2019” Party
Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks
Courtesy of Getty Images
05
BET Awards 2020
Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks
Courtesy of Getty Images
06
Beyonce And Jay-Z “On The Run II” Tour
Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks
Courtesy of Getty Images
07
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Season 6
Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks
Courtesy of Getty Images
08
Super Bowl 53: New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks
Courtesy of Getty Images
09
Pre-GRAMMY Gala And GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks
Courtesy of Getty Images
10
2022 Something In The Water Music Festival
Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks
Courtesy of Getty Images
