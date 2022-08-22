Chloe And Halle Bailey’s Best Performance Looks

Courtesy of Getty Images

As our ESSENCE September/October 2022 cover stars, Chloe and Halle Bailey embark on their new solo journeys, their performance looks seemingly set the new standard for on-stage presence.

Although the Bailey sisters are entering a new era in which they will focus on their own endeavors separately, Chloe and Halle have always honed in on their individuality – especially regarding style. Chloe is known to embody a feminine bad-ass that embraces her curves through her sultry fashion sense, while Halle also channels similar energy, but with a more ethereal approach. However, the two sisters have always found a way to marry their aesthetics to create moments of fashion harmony.

When you think about musical groups of the past like Destiny’s Child and TLC and groups of today like the City Girls, their performance looks were/are created in the same universe. Still, there were/are always different iterations, cuts, and silhouettes for each member to appear unique. That said, Chloe and Halle’s style contrast creates the perfect balance to execute memorable stage outfits.

Ahead, discover Chloe and Halle Bailey’s top 10 performance looks.