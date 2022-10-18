Check Out What’s Hot This Fall With These 5 Trends

Essence has its binoculars glued to the fashion streets to keep you updated on what styles are most sought-after this fall. And while we’ve reported on extreme denim days and blazing blazers, there are a few more trends that are rising on this season’s hit list.

From reconstructed plaids to Balenciaga’s grunge look with its knee-high Cagole boots, fall is looking a bit upgraded this year which makes a lot of sense given we’ve reached the new age of the roaring 20s. Whether you love them or hate them, trends help set the tone for what the masses will be wearing and for what fashion is up to next.

Read ahead for the top five trends to look out for this fall.

Mad for Plaid

Instagram/@rileyburruss

Remember in the early 2010s when all plaid was, was a cozy oversized shirt that everyone wore in high school? Get a load of them now, The classic pattern is getting a few major boosts in 2022 with its use of color and cut to nontraditional patchwork-like styles. According to our Commerce Editor Jamila Stewart, plaid is “expanding outside of the academia look and into the dark side with a grunge effect.”

Grunge Punk

Instagram/@monetmcmichael

Have you noticed fashion is going dark? Outfits are making a grunge return from sultry, early 2000s leather ensembles to simple knits, baggy denim, and those Balenciaga boots. We’re seeing a lot of influencers aim for blacks and grays to create a modernized punk look. Rihanna was even on the rising trend in her recent LA candids, wearing an oversized light gray jersey and baggy dark denim jeans, accessorized with silver chokers and a trouser chain. I guess you can say the heavy metal genre has revamped to 2022 fashion.

Metallic Mayhem

Instagram/@beyonce

Metallics made a mini preview last summer with Laquan Smith’s SS21 collection, but now the mayhem has commenced. From Beyoncè’s extreme ensemble for Club Renaissance to a portion of Diesel’s FW22 assemblage, the shiny material mirrors a vivid season. Even if you’re not sure how to style the metal wannabe, it’s easier to pull accessories like the Courtni bag ($275) from Brandon Blackwood’s upcoming fall collection or Steve Madden’s Priyanka Purple boots ($150).

Maxi Maxi

Instagram/@justineskye

Looks like the maxis are heading into fall, trading in sundresses for cargo skirts, denim skirts, and full-length dresses. Opposite to its micro mini sister, it’s something warm about the elongated look that’s making it a necessary staple for fall.

Dupe of Skims

Instagram/@skims

Let’s be honest, Skims are the reason we have neutral essentials. The social media fashion algorithm will likely show an influencer doing an unboxing or review on the loungewear label’s jersey t-shirt ($48) or popular slip dress ($78) at least five times a day, and brands have been paying attention. If you’re wanting to get your hands on something similar without paying Kardashian coins, aim for Amazon for its slim fitted tee ($19) or Zara’s satin slip dress ($46).