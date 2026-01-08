Chase Infiniti Stuns In Louis Vuitton And Gianvito Rossi At New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

At just 25, breakout star Chase Infiniti has rapidly risen to fame following her standout role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another, where she starred alongside Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio. Throughout the film’s press tour, Infiniti collaborated closely with stylist duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, better known as Wayman + Micah, to craft a series of memorable looks, landing her in ESSENCE’s Style Stars of 2025. She closed out the year on a high note when Louis Vuitton officially named her its newest house ambassador. While she had previously been spotted in select pieces from the fashion house, the announcement firmly solidified her status as a rising force in fashion, further cementing her influence as both an actress and a burgeoning style icon.

On Tuesday, January 6, the actress attended The New York Film Critics Circle Awards at Tao Downtown, wearing a Louis Vuitton ensemble: a ruffled blouse layered beneath a black corseted dress with a ruffled skirt, styled with white Gianvito Rossi pumps. We absolutely loved it because a deconstructed, suit-inspired look is always on trend.

Since the debut of One Battle After Another, Infiniti has earned nominations for the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, with an Oscar nod potentially on the horizon. While many young actors dream of a breakout role, Infiniti secured hers through a self-taped audition.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Chase Infiniti attends the 2026 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“One Battle After Another came into my life very randomly, actually,” she told W. “I got a self-tape in my inbox, sent it in. About a month later, I heard back that Paul Thomas Anderson wanted to meet me, and it happened to also be a chemistry read with Regina Hall and Leonardo DiCaprio. And then after that, I went into about five, six months of auditions, chemistry reads, callbacks, everything under the sun, before Paul told me that I got the part.”

Watching Infiniti thrive so early in her career through a breakout role is truly inspiring to Black girls all over the world. Her presence represents a new wave of young talent unafraid to blend acting, style, and personal authenticity.

As we anticipate Infiniti’s looks for the rest of awards season, let’s take a moment to appreciate this garment, not only tailored to perfection but also delivering sexy suiting at its finest. With each appearance, she continues to prove that her ensembles are ones to watch, leaving fans and critics alike eagerly awaiting her next statement-making look.