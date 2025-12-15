ICYMI: Chase Infiniti Named Louis Vuitton Ambassador, Saint Laurent Introduces Their First Ski Collection, And More.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

If you blinked, you might’ve missed it—but fashion moved fast this week. Louis Vuitton announced Chase Infiniti as their newest ambassador, while Saint Laurent unveiled their inaugural Ski Collection. Nike and Vaquera teamed up on a limited-edition Air Max sneaker, and Denim Tears launched their new in-house line, Denim by Denim Tears.

Closing out the week, Lupita Nyong’o turned heads in a full Bronx and Banco FW25 runway look. Keep scrolling to catch up on all the latest fashion highlights.

Chase Infiniti Is Louis Vuitton’s Newest Ambassador

On Thursday, December 11th, 2025 Louis Vuitton named Chase Infiniti as their newest ambassador. After her appearance in Louis Vuitton at the Oscars, many suspected that a partnership might be taking shape between the luxury fashion house and Hollywood’s newest rising star—especially following her attendance at the brand’s last two womenswear shows. Infiniti recently appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another and has since earned a 2025 Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Performer, along with additional recognition from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. As her profile continues to rise, it will be exciting to watch how Infiniti expands her presence within Black Hollywood and further establishes herself as a fashion ambassador.

“I have watched Chase’s debut with genuine delight, I find her totally captivating in the roles she plays. Beyond her remarkable talent, she radiates an authenticity that is truly unforgettable” says Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women’s Collections in a press release.

Saint Laurent Introduces Their Inaugural Ski Collection

Saint Laurent unveils its first winter-focused collection with the Snow Edition by Saint Laurent Rive Droite. Designed around performance and cold-weather functionality, the collection features winter essentials such as turtleneck sweaters, ski pants, down jackets, and snowsuits. Spanning both men’s and women’s styles, the lineup also includes statement pieces like black furry ski boots for women. But what really elevates this moment is the lifestyle flex. In a historic move, the brand collaborated with Swiss ski manufacturer ZAI to produce three exclusive pairs of skis, along with a curated selection of snowboards, marking a bold expansion into alpine performance and lifestyle.

Vaquera and Nike Collaborate On An Air Max Dn8

Nike and Vaquera collaborate on a limited-edition DN8, designed in Sail and Prime Red. The sneaker features a white base finished in glossy patent leather, accented with printed graphics of a bold red lipstick kiss. Vaquera’s logo appears in a high-gloss finish on the tongue, while a translucent clear outsole completes the statement design.

Denim Tears Introduces Proprietary Denim Collection

Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears is widely recognized for its signature cotton wreath motif, a symbol that appears across many of the brand’s core designs. For the first time, Denim Tears introduces its own in-house denim—marking a new chapter for the label after previous collaborations with Levi’s. The debut offering includes straight-leg and baggy fits, both crafted from heavyweight 14 oz denim. Each pair is cut, sewn, and washed in the USA, underscoring the brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Denim by Denim Tears is available online at denimtears.com and in store at Africa Diaspora Goods.

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Bronx And Banco

Actress Lupita Nyong’o attended the Comic Relief Live Event at Carnegie Hall in New York City wearing a full Bronx and Banco FW25 runway look, styled by Micaela Erlanger. She donned the Blake Burgundy Rhinestone Blazer, Gaia Mesh Burgundy Long Sleeve Bodysuit, and matching Katherine Burgundy Rhinestone Pants as she presented the Icon Award to comedian and best-selling author Trevor Noah for his work with the Trevor Noah Foundation.