Channeling Nostalgia With This Celebrity Look: Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett is often recognized as “The Queen of Black Hollywood,” not only for her exceptional acting talent but also for her profound cultural influence and lasting impact on the industry. Bassett is a trailblazer in her industry, consistently starring in films with exponential critical and commercial success. Not only that, but she has earned these roles by being a powerhouse performer known for her levels of emotional intensity and depth within each character she plays. Most recently, Bassett starred in “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning” as Erika Sloane, now elevated to President of the United States, a key player in fighting against rogue AI that poses a global threat.

One of Bassett’s most beloved moments came with her portrayal of educator and civil rights advocate Betty Shabazz in Spike Lee’s 1992 film “Malcolm X,” to many this was a breakout moment for the actress. Her portrayal of Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” earned her both a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Another notable film etched into our hearts is her role as Bernadine in “Waiting To Exhale,” this classic also starred the late Whitney Houston, Loretta Devine, and Lela Rochon. Throughout her career which began with “Doubletake” in 1985, Bassett has received two Golden Globes, a SAG Award, two Critics’ Choice Awards, and 16 NAACP Image Awards, making her one of Hollywood’s most decorated and influential actresses. Last year she received an honorary Academy Award.

Bassett has demonstrated remarkable versatility, portraying historic figures including Rosa Parks and Betty Shabazz, while also embracing roles in action, drama, horror, and science fiction. From her commanding presence in Marvel’s “Black Panther” franchise to her emotionally charged performances in “American Horror Story” and “9-1-1,” she brings depth and dignity to every character she inhabits.

With nearly 40 years in Hollywood, Angela Bassett has paired each iconic role with a corresponding red carpet look to match the character’s essence. One of our favorite style moments from the iconic actress came at the 67th Academy Awards in 1995, where she arrived in a sheer lace long-sleeve shirt layered beneath a flowing black dress with a plunging neckline, complemented by elegant teardrop earrings.

This timeless look can be recreated by clicking the shopping links below, allowing you to infuse a bit of Angela Bassett’s style into your own wardrobe. From past to present, Angela remains a style icon worth emulating.

Ted Dayton/WWD via Getty Images

