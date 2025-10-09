Channel Nostalgia With This Celebrity Look: Brandy

Getty Images

Brandy Norwood, often hailed as the “Vocal Bible,” has long been celebrated not only for her distinctively rich and layered voice but also for her profound influence on music, television, and pop culture. A multifaceted talent, Brandy made history as the first Black woman to play Cinderella on screen in the groundbreaking 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein TV adaptation, starring alongside Whitney Houston. She rose to fame in the ’90s with her chart-topping debut album and iconic singles like “I Wanna Be Down” and “Have You Ever?,” earning her a Grammy Award and multiple platinum certifications. Brandy also made her mark as an actress with the beloved sitcom “Moesha,” a show that became a cultural touchstone for a generation. Her role as Karla in the cult-classic horror film “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” showcased her range beyond music and comedy.

One of Brandy’s most pivotal career moments came with the release of her second album, Never Say Never, featuring the global hit duet “The Boy Is Mine” with Monica—one of the best-selling female duets of all time. Over the years, Brandy has continued to reinvent herself artistically, releasing critically acclaimed music such as B7, which earned praise for its vulnerability and innovation. She also returned to the screen in roles that highlight her evolution as an artist and performer, including her appearance in the 2022 Netflix series Queens. With her signature vocal runs, emotive storytelling, and groundbreaking career milestones, Brandy remains a lasting force in the entertainment industry, bridging generations through her artistry and authenticity.

With over two decades in the industry, Brandy has consistently delivered not only standout talent but also unforgettable beauty and style moments. One of our all-time favorites dates back to 2002 during the promotion of her Full Moon album. Brandy turned heads at a CD signing, effortlessly blending early 2000s edge and glamour in a black fur vest, low-rise straight-leg jeans, a sleek black blouse, and knee-high black boots.

This timeless look can be recreated by clicking the shopping links below, allowing you to infuse a bit of Brandy’s style into your own wardrobe. From past to present, Brandy remains a style icon worth emulating.

