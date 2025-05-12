Chance The Rapper On How His Met Gala Look Was An Ode To Tupac and Black Style

Getty Images

When Chance the Rapper stepped onto the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in a hand-tailored Versace suit once worn by Tupac, it was more than a fashion moment, it was a statement. Walking arm in arm with Donatella Versace as the brand’s sole guest, Chance paid tribute to a lineage of Black artistry that transcends genre, generation, and geography. The look, drawn from Versace’s iconic Spring/Summer 1993 collection, channeled Tupac’s legacy not only in style but in spirit—a shared devotion to storytelling through music, film, fine art, and fashion.

Just as Tupac once used style as a form of resistance and reverence, Chance is building on that tradition with Star Line, his sweeping new interdisciplinary project inspired by Marcus Garvey’s Black Star Line and his transformative journey through Ghana. It’s a bold, beautiful meditation on Black identity, heritage, and imagination. And like his Met Gala look, it’s stitched with purpose. We caught up with Chance to talk about tailoring legacy, dressing with intention and the ever-evolving expression of Black masculinity.

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

ESSENCE: How did you feel stepping onto such a global stage paying homage to Tupac as well as all of the Black men who paved the way for you to explore the Black diaspora through various mediums?

Chance The Rapper: It felt powerful. I wanted this look to be more than just an outfit—it had to carry meaning. My jewelry was exclusively provided by Tiffany & Co., which I’ve had a long-standing relationship with. From the leather vest from Versace’s 1993 collection that Tupac wore in Milan, to the Black designers involved in accessorizing the look. From the hat by Shaquita Garcia, and the shoes by Armando Cabral, every piece was a nod to the Black men who came before me, who set the stage for artists like myself to explore and express the Black diaspora in our work. It’s about taking pieces of our past and wearing them with pride, honoring the creative legacy of those who broke barriers and paved the way.

What does tradition mean to you personally?

Tradition, to me, is about grounding yourself in the stories and struggles of those who came before you while pushing those same narratives forward. It’s about carrying the spirit of our ancestors into everything we do. I see it in the way Black men today express themselves with such boldness and confidence, reclaiming our narratives and redefining what it means to be seen. We’re drawing from our past while creating our own lanes, our own styles, our own stories. It’s powerful because it means we’re not just making history, we’re honoring it.

Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

As the only guest of Versace, how involved were you in shaping the meaning of the look beyond the aesthetic?

I was very involved. My stylist, Ayoka Lucas, and I worked closely with the team at Versace for the look to be a true reflection of my journey as an artist, a Black man, and a creative. We chose pieces that weren’t just beautiful but meaningful—like the hat by Shaquita Garcia, the Armando Cabral shoes, and the archival Versace vest Tupac wore. It was about connecting the past to the present, honoring our cultural influence while also making a statement about the future of Black fashion.

What was the moment you realized you wanted to pivot into a multidisciplinary space beyond the music?

It wasn’t one moment, but a series of them. I’ve always seen myself as more than just a rapper. From the beginning, I wanted to create art that goes beyond just the music—whether it’s through film, fashion, or visual art. I wanted to build a world around my music, one where the visuals, the words, and the sounds all connect to tell a bigger story. That’s what the Star Line project is about for me—creating a space where all those different forms of expression can come together.

As an artist, activist, and curator, what role do you think fashion plays in the larger story of the Black diaspora that you’re exploring via Star Line?

Fashion is a form of storytelling. It’s a way for us to express who we are, where we come from, and what we stand for. It’s a way to reclaim narratives, to disrupt the mainstream, and to assert our place in history. With Star Line, I’m trying to do just that—tell the stories of Black life across the globe, elevate the artists and voices that often get overlooked, and create pieces that hold cultural weight. Fashion is a big part of that because it’s one of the most immediate ways we communicate who we are to the world.