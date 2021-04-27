Photo: Othella Bancai

The pandemic hit the fashion industry in unexpected ways. From cancelled fashion weeks to fashion houses closings and designers taking a hiatus, the industry is finally starting to make its way back post pandemic.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have announced the Fashion Fund finalists. Traditionally, a winner would be selected a few months after the initial announcement, however, this year all 10 designers will receive a grant.

This year’s finalists will receive an undisclosed amount of funding and a year of mentorship from industry leaders.

Recipients for this year include: Batsheva Hay of Batsheva; Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta; Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa; Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka of House of Aama; Kenneth Nicholson of Kenneth Nicholson; Jameel Mohammed of Khiry; LaQuan Smith of LaQuan Smith; Abrima Erwiah of Studio 189; Edvin Thompson of Theophilio; and Willy Chavarria of Willy Chavarria.

“After an incredibly challenging time for all of us in fashion, especially here in New York, we’re thrilled that this year we are able to support all of our finalists,” Vogue’s Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour said.



With high hopes set around the potential return of NYFW this year, the announcement offers a glimpse into what the industry could look like in 2021.