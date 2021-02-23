Photo: Getty

Yesterday, The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced IMPACT, a new digital initiative that supports Black and Brown creatives through this transformative period in the industry.

Over the past year, the fashion industry dove into recycled conversations about the lack of diversity that sits at these tables within. However in 2020, diffrent from the years of inclusion conversations in the past, we’ve started to garner results. Inspired initially by the Black Lives Matter movement that took place this past summer, the CFDA has committed to taking action and creating sustainable change against the social and economic marginalization of Black people. This new project intends to address the decade-long systems that has excluded Black talent in the industry in hopes to create a blueprint that will carry throughout.

“The initiative will connect and support creatives and professionals in fashion featuring a network of over 450 members, fashion adjacent companies, fashion institutions and nonprofit and university partners, and a network of industry professionals across disciplines and levels to full/part-time jobs, freelance opportunities, and paid internships,” a statement read.

IMPACT will launch this Friday, February 26 with a talent directory powered by Creatively, the job platform for creatives.