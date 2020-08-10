Fashion is continuing to make positive strides towards diversity. This morning the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the promotion of CaSandra Diggs to President of the organization. Diggs makes history as she is the first Black woman to sit at the helm of the brand.

Within the last few months, the industry was forced to have tough conversations in regards to race and power dynamics due to the controversy around police brutality. Since then, we have seen many organizations poring into Black curators only hoping that this support stays consistent. “Expanding her role will provide the CFDA with more opportunity to meet the needs of the membership in a broad and diverse way,” exclaimed CFDA CEO, Steven Kolb in a statement. “It is a critical time for our industry, and she is the right person with the right ideas to help lead CFDA into the future.”

Diggs joined the CFDA in 2001 and recently had the title of Chief Administrative and Financial Officer. Rising through the ranks, she is a testament and example for Black women entering and succeeding within the fashion industry. With her new position, Diggs will be charged with developing strategy and making decisions that further the CFDA’s purpose to champion, educate, and support its membership and the fashion industry-at-large.

“I am delighted to join Tom Ford and Steven Kolb as we continue to advance and evolve the CFDA into a modern, forward thinking organization that is reflective of our times.” concluded Diggs

Cheers to more Black Girl Magic happening in fashion!