These Celebrities Are Getting Ready For The Summer
By Nandi Howard ·

Summer is on its way and a little bit of sunshine is exactly what we needed during this uncertain time. For many of us, our vacation plans and island beach getaways have been postponed but, that doesn’t mean we have to put our summer pieces away.

Take notes from a few of our favorite celebrities. While we all don’t have mansion in LA with large pools in the backyard, we can experience a day out in the sun in our favorite bikini. With beaches and resorts starting to open back up, there is no harm in a socially distant getaway to make up for your cancelled plans this season. From Yung Miami sporting a Dior Bikini to Tracee Ellis Ross posing infront of lemon trees in a creme two piece resembling an old Hollywood glamour aesthetic, it’s important to find joy in this season.

Check out how these stars are kicking off summer.

01
Lori Harvey
Photo: Instagram/@loriharvey
02
Yung Miami
Photo: Instagram/@yungmiami305
03
Lala
Photo: Instagram/@lala
04
Gabrielle Union
Photo: Instagram/@ gabunion
05
Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Instagram/@theestallion
06
Jordyn Woods
Photo: Instagram/@jordynwoods
07
Ayesha Curry
Photo: instagram/@ayeshacurry
08
Ciara
Photo: Instagram/@ciara
09
Adut Akech Bior
Photo: Instagram/@adutakech
10
Winnie Harlow
Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow
11
Normani
Photo: Instagram/@normani
12
Ryan Destiny
Photo: Instagram/@ryandestiny
13
Kendra Bailey
Photo: Instagram/@_kendrabailey
14
Taina Williams
Photo: Instagram/@latainax3
15
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Instagram/@traceeellisross
