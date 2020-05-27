Summer is on its way and a little bit of sunshine is exactly what we needed during this uncertain time. For many of us, our vacation plans and island beach getaways have been postponed but, that doesn’t mean we have to put our summer pieces away.

Take notes from a few of our favorite celebrities. While we all don’t have mansion in LA with large pools in the backyard, we can experience a day out in the sun in our favorite bikini. With beaches and resorts starting to open back up, there is no harm in a socially distant getaway to make up for your cancelled plans this season. From Yung Miami sporting a Dior Bikini to Tracee Ellis Ross posing infront of lemon trees in a creme two piece resembling an old Hollywood glamour aesthetic, it’s important to find joy in this season.

Check out how these stars are kicking off summer.