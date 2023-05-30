Celebrity Look Of The Week: Lizzo In Her Rockstar Era Wearing Custom Michael Ngo

Getty

Lizzo is the type of woman that can really pull off anything. She has what most people don’t, and that’s range — musically and stylistically. She’s one of the world’s biggest pop stars, and her touring wardrobe shows that. For her headlining Napa Valley Festival look, she wore a custom Michael Ngo design that was fit only for a rock star (hence why Lizzo would be wearing it). The green and black ensemble screamed cool and carefree, characteristics that Lizzo is definitely known for. The zip-up jumpsuit was made in a leather material with matching laces, green panels underneath, and a belt with classic rock grommets and a big rectangular buckle to finish it off.

The details in this look are insane. There’s fringe on the sides of the pant part and panels of matte and sheen leather down her legs. The designer Ngo has also designed intricate looks for performers like Lil Nas X, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mary J. Blige. So, Ngo and Lizzo have something in common —range.

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Lizzo performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)

On Instagram, Lizzo posted this incredible look and captioned it saying, “ROCK STAR ERA LOADING…” Which can only be good news for us. Rock icons like Stevie Nicks and Guns & Roses have headlined BottleRock, so Lizzo pretty much takes her bonafide rockstar place alongside them. The leather, the laces, the grommets, the fringe, I mean, what says rockstar more? Lizzo’s really been one to march to the beat of her own drum and for that I am grateful to witness. Look at the way she’s able to sing and move with such utter freedom and yet so much intention. If rockstars can be beautiful, then Lizzo is the most beautiful rockstar of all.