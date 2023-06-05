Celebrity Look Of The Week: Kelly Rowland Looks Fierce In Mugler

GETTY IMAGES

Someone who would be a shoo-in for a Catwoman re-make would be Kelly Rowland. She tapped into her sensual energy this past weekend for her headlining performance at the Might Hoopla music festival. As she sang some of her hits and danced the night away, we couldn’t help but notice her look — a full Mugler catsuit. The suit was in a sheen, almost leather-like fabric, making all her movements even more mesmerizing. We’ve come to know Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler for the iconic mesh bodysuits, but this one takes it to another level. Kelly’s look had bustier-like stitching that you probably could only catch in a certain light, which made it all the more exciting.

The catsuit looks to be an all-in-one ensemble from head to toe. Her jewelry was minimal, with diamond bracelets subtly stacked on her wrist and braided silver swirl earrings. If she were cast in a Catwoman movie, this look would be absolutely perfect. The suit, the voluminous hair, the diamond stack, it’s a match made in heaven.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Kelly Rowland performs at the Mighty Hoopla Festival 2023 at Brockwell Park on June 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

The stylist for this look was Georgia Medley, who is truly one of the best to do it right now. She’s been styling celebrities like Michaela Coel and Golda Rosheuvel, making them look stunning. Rowland’s Mugler look was nothing short of that. I hope to see another Ms. Kelly and Georgia collaboration soon.