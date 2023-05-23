Celebrity Look Of The Week: Cardi B In Pucci

GETTY IMAGES

One thing about Cardi B is that she will always show up as her most authentic self and always show up in a look. For her most recent public outing promoting her recent juncture Whip Shots (a vodka-flavored whipped cream), the fashionista channeled 60’s/70s mod. Her eclectic and electric energy translated perfectly through her Emilio Pucci catsuit. It’s full-on 70s-inspired color-blocking and swirls of blue, red, yellow, black, and green. Colors that the famed brand has been using in their signature styles for years. The catsuit, shown earlier this month at the house’s runway show in Florence, featured a hood with ear holes, which Cardi accessorized with bigger-than-life hoop earrings.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 22: Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi at The Bungalow on May 22, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands)

Cardi B is definitely showing us how to do long sleeves this summer — light fabrics and lots of colors. She opted for minimal jewelry since her one-piece is a statement already, with a matching pair of heels that we don’t think anyone could really walk in except for Cardi. The platform in the heel is at the front, while there doesn’t seem to be a block for her actual heels.

EMILIO PUCCI

We’re always excited to see what Cardi and Kollin come up with, so we can’t wait to see more eclectic and vibrant looks from the rapper this summer.