The Best Celebrity Style Moments At Coachella 2025

Coachella was ripe with fashion statements. Kicking off in Indio, California last weekend, the festivities led to celebrities pulling off moments that were statement-making. For instance, for her Coachella debut Tyla brought an experimental island flavor to the desert. For weekend one the global singer wore a 2000s-inspired look, an archival Dolce & Gabbana look. The outfit consisted of red briefs designed with fringe, an ultra-cropped tank, a golden bra beneath, and jewelry by Pandora.

For weekend two, Tyla opted for a green and purple bra with gem-embellished shorts. She topped off her outfit with zebra print booties and then brown knee-high boots. This look was 2000s coded and Britney Spears’ “Slave 4 U” video look might’ve been a source of inspiration.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion wore a series of Western-inspired outfits for her Coachella sets. One look in particular featured a bedazzled True religion bustier top with a pair of denim shorts by the brand. While wearing this outfit, she brought out Ciara who wore a racer jersey paired with ultra-short denim cutoffs. For another moment, Megan donned a slick ensemble that was clearly inspired by Dominatrix outfits, a sleek all-black outfit. Queen Latifah appeared on stage with the artist wearing a military thermal liner jacket in black.

Since Coachella is often considered the kick-off to festival season, it was interesting to see what acts and their stylists consider appropriate in matters of style. Featured acts also included the likes of Travis Scott, Muni Long, Ravyn Lenae, Cynthia Erivo, Missy Elliott, and Lady Gaga. Each of these individuals brought their own flare to Indio, California. The two weekends were rampant with plenty of inspiration as we all prepare to head to festivals with compelling musical lineups.

Below take a look at the best celebrity style moments at Coachella. We’re sure you’ll leave inspired to perhaps copy a few moments or make them your own.

Muni Long

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Shaboozey

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Tyla

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

T-Pain

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ravyn Lenae

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion And Queen Latifah

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion And Ciara

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Tyla

Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Cardi B

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Red Bull

Teyana Taylor

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Revolve

Victoria Monet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Glorilla

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Tink