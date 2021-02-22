This weekend, the third Ivy Park x Adidas collection was released titled “Icy Park,”and as you can guess, the anticipated drop sold out within the hour. If you were lucky, you were able to snag a few pieces but, if not, we are sure this is not the last capsule from the dynamic pairing.

Earlier this month, Beyonce teased on her social channels along with Ivy Park’s a new collection was on the horizon. Per usual, the announcement was accompanied by some of our favorite celebrities and industry insiders premiering signature selects on Instagram, along with campaign photos of Beyonce that the internet couldn’t get enough of. The mom of 3 can be seen posing in the various of looks from the collection showing off her killer physique.

Gucci Mane, Kash Paige, and Hailey Bieber were also featured in the official campaign shots along with Blue Ivy making a special appearance in the campaign. Tina Lawson wrote on Instagram, “She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it,” the proud grandma exclaimed.

Check out below who else was able to show off their Icy Park on the gram’ this weekend.