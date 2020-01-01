It’s the first day of 2020 and what usually comes before New Years Day is an evening of celebrations that include lots of champagne and a fun look to get you through the night. Yesterday, there were celebrations all across the globe. And while some celebrities were living their best life in Ghana, others celebrated with friends, family, and loved ones right here in the states.

There are no rules for New Year’s Eve fashion. From tulle dresses to sequins to feathered tops, we caught a little bit of everything when scrolling down our feeds this morning. Check out our favorite celebrity outfits from yesterday’s festivities.

Happy New Year!

01 @misahylton 02 @eudoxie 03 @keyshiakaoir 04 @kellyrowland 05 @lala 06 @eudoxie 07 @yandysmith 08 @angelasimmons 09 @badassboz 10 @ciara 11 @teyanataylor

