Shane Drummond/BFA.com

The Met Gala is always the main moment of the night, but the after parties are where celebrities let a little loose, usually opting for an outfit change and banding together to make the evening even more memorable. Amid the flurry of after-party options was LaQuan Smith’s party, where it felt like the New York designer’s famously glamorous runways came to life.

Anyone who has seen LaQuan Smith’s clothes or seen his runway shows knows he usually channels a character that’s as sultry as cool. Smith’s fashion world spins on axes of funk, nightlife, and confidence, which is why he’s been perfect for designing pieces for women from former Vice President Kamala Harris to Lori Harvey.

Amilna Esteavo, Aliza Marie Jarmon, Leah Brown

Monday night after the 2025 Met Gala was no different at his after party, hosted at Ludlow House, where celebrities and industry insiders got “Superfine” and super sexy as they gathered to celebrate. Attendees throughout the night included Jackie Aina, Danessa Myricks, Flau’Jae Johnson, Yaya DaCosta, Brooks Nader, and more.

Article continues after video.

The Soho House venue, located in the Lower East Side, usually serves as a hub of parties and coworking, but for the first Monday in May, Smith transformed each of its three floors into a ritzy step into his fashion universe. Every area of the party had its own flavor.

David Benthal/BFA.com

On the first floor, for example, DJ Funk Flex, New York City’s Hot 97 radio station host, held it down with a mix of throwback songs and newer hits. (One ground level room (dubbed the “Galaxy AI Atelier”) was dedicated to Smith’s ongoing partnership with Samsung, where guests could play with various content creation areas that used the technologies.)

Over on the third floor, hungry partygoers indulged in Shake Shack burgers and witnessed a floral experience by Black-owned florist Brooklyn Blooms. Sephora (a sponsor for LaQuan Smith at the Met Gala this year) had a touch-ups and freebies bar with Black-owned beauty items on the second floor.

David Benthal/BFA.com

Drinks flowed all night. At the various bars inside, guests dressed in their risqué take on black tie attire sipped espresso martinis and sidecars, each made with D’Ussé. Towards the end of the night, the designer triumphantly arrived at his party, heading straight to the Armand de Brignac bar, where champagne seemed to never-endingly flow.

On the red carpet during the 2025 Met Gala, Smith showed out in full force, bringing his typically seductive and sophisticated aesthetic to the famous steps with two custom looks. Ciara rocked a gown composed mostly of metal-embellished cutouts and satin-like material for most of the bodice. The singer, who is on the heels of her forthcoming CiCi album, rocked a short chop and dangling earrings to complete the look. Halle Berry wore a sheer dress, characterized by its super low cut neckline and stripes of see-through mesh and sequins, worn under a cropped tuxedo jacket.

Yaya DaCosta

Smith interpreted the tailoring-focused theme with a black-and-white suit, styled with what appeared to be a corset over the dress shirt. His ostrich feather jacket brought the ensemble together, adding a flamboyant vibe that was necessary for achieving the feeling this year’s Met Gala theme was all about.

Monday night’s fete stirs even more excitement for September when the designer is next expected to host a runway show and, accordingly, another after-party filled with celebrities and guests wearing his party-perfect clothes.