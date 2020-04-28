These Celebrities Have The Coziest Quarantine Style

In 2020, the term “look” has a different connotation. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, a look is nothing more than a cozy get-up that can be worn to the grocery store but also for a nap.
Yes, you could totally dress up and imagine all of your events for spring weren’t cancelled but, at a time like this, your simple selects are truly your best-friend. And according to some of our favorite celebrities on Instagram, they’re handling the quarantine just like us – in sweats. While we all cant look as stunning as Adut Akech in a towel set, it doesn’t hurt to imagine we are a supermodel while doing our nightly routine or, if you must put on a business casual look a matching power suit like Tracee Ellis Ross will always do the trick.
Don’t feel too bad about your day-to-day looks, even our style favs are taking a break. Check out our favorite cozy quarantine fashion moments below.
TOPICS: Fashion Alicia Keys best dressed fashion gallery fashion news jordyn woods Tracee Ellis Ross Winnie Harlow
