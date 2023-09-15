Carlos Nazario Wins Stylist Of The Year At ESSENCE’s Best In Black Fashion Awards

Paras Griffin

Carlos Nazario won ESSENCE’s Stylist of The Year at our very own Best In Black Fashion Awards. In his acceptance speech, he expressed his gratitude to God and the fashion trailblazers who came before him, clearing the path for individuals like himself. These titans included André Leon Talley, Edward Enninful, and June Ambrose. It’s fitting that he thanked these individuals given how Nazario’s work is also shifting narratives and generating conversations. The stylist has dedicated himself to creating imagery that will stand the test of time.

“The pursuit of beauty is often considered vapid, it’s very seldom that we get the opportunity to celebrate ourselves and reflect on our accomplishments,” Nazario said. “So thank you ESSENCE for allowing us the grace and space to do so tonight.”

During another part of his speech the Queens, New York native noted, “I really used to dream about the types of things I do and see now, sometimes I still pinch myself.” He also went on to add that fashion has taken him places and shown him things he never would have thought were possible for him.

A poignant moment for Nazario also included when he mentioned how fashion is a team sport that wouldn’t happen without skilled teammates. Here he shared that he’s grateful for every person he’s ever collaborated with.

Nazario is currently the global fashion director at i-D and has worked with the likes of Solange, Lizzo, Rihanna, and more. His journey began in Paris years ago, and he alluded to this during his speech–during his time in Europe he cut his teeth working at Katie Grand’s LOVE magazine and also spent time as stylist Joe McKenna’s assistant. Throughout his career, Nazario has worked with iconic photographers including Mario Sorrenti and Collier Schorr. He was also the first Black photographer to style an issue of American Vogue.