No Notes: Paris Couture Week Belonged to Cardi B

This time around, playfulness was Cardi B’s modus operandi at Paris Haute Couture Week. The rapper who is getting ready to deliver her next album utilized the streets of Paris as her playground. Thanks to her stylist Kollin Carter, she was once again able to showcase the heights of her fascination with dramatic clothing. While some might come across as overdone and forced, Cardi B was the polar opposite; many of her looks were quite deliberate. Take, for instance, how she arrived at the Stéphane Rolland presentation in an eccentric hooded gown in egg white and black. This look was fantastical and packed with the spirit that only Paris Haute Couture Week evokes.



Earlier in the week, to kick off the outfits that were on the horizon, Cardi arrived for the Schiaparelli show in a gown featuring structured shoulders. The cream-hued fringe detailing was exquisite, and it extended from her shoulders to the floor. Additional accessories included lengthy black gloves and a pair of sky-high black heels, which both added an elevated touch to the ensemble.



Another favorite look of mine from this week consisted of an olive green trench coat featuring double-breasted detailing, which was worn with a matching belt and a black beret. Worn for the Margiela presentation, to me, this moment felt like a nod to Paris. Minimal accessories were added to this look: knee-high boots and oval sunglasses.



For the Balenciaga Couture show, Cardi left many of us in a state of sheer wonder when she wore a see-through floral gown with a pair of black patent leather pumps. The frock was nearly floor-length and was designed with hundreds of intricate beads throughout. An ultra-high slit brought the drama to this ensemble.



What was the dress code for Ashi Studio? That doesn’t matter since the rapper put her own spin on show attire. To the Ashi Studio presentation, the artist showed up in a gown packed with fantasy detailing: a tiered midsection, a structured bodice at the top, and a tasteful see-through upper section.

Enduring Paris Couture Week is not for the weak. Accompanied by Carter, Cardi B shined. To be frank, as the years have stretched on it’s become clear that the artist is moved by the level of enjoyment one can get out of experimenting with design motifs, codes, and beyond. From stages like the Met Gala to Paris Couture Week, Cardi will continue to be a mainstay in the fashion industry.