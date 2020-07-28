As I was prepping for bed yesterday evening, I did a final scroll through Instagram and Twitter and was delighted to see yet another stunning photo of Cardi B. Though the last few months of quarantine have been rough for celebrities due to a load of controversial comments and attacks from cancel culture, the rapper manages to put a smile on most of her followers faces. Although her funny videos is how she was discovered, the entertainer has morphed into an activist and the ultimate fashionista.

Yesterday’s photo was just another example of why Cardi B has managed to become a style maven in her ever so evolving career. The Bronx rapper paired a Boite Chapeau Louis Vuitton bag with a matching monogrammed set. The set was originally a LV skirt in which Cardi B’s stylist collaborated with LA seamstress Baba Jagne to create the viral moment. “Converted an LV skirt to a top and @iamcardib did the rest,” Jagne wrote on Instagram. To complete the look, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper payed homage to Lil Kim by printing the LV logo into the ponytail of her platinum blonde hair-do.

This is not the only look Cardi B has slayed this quarantine. The rapper has been heating up the gram for the last few months and has even hinted at new music. Check out some of my favorite styles below from New York superstar.