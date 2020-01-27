Cardi B Skipped The Grammys Red Carpet But Here’s Her Look

With every award show that Cardi B is rumored to attend, we always expect her to shut the red carpet completely down. Last year, the Bronx native sported a Mugler ensemble that ended up being one of the most searched Google fashion moments of 2019 and tonight, the singer has tapped the Europen brand again.

Unforntley the “Bodak Yellow” rapper skipped the red carpet, breaking all of our hearts but, that didn’t stop her from showing up in a flashy look. Tonight at the 62nd Annual Awards Grammy Awards Cardi wore a custom Mugler skin-toned mesh gown and was dripping in diamonds – literally.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Cardi B attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The rapper sported 300 carats of white diamonds curated by Gismondi 1754 Jewelry. While there was no word if Cardi was going to show up, Cardi B and her stylist Kollin Carter posted photos minutes before the Grammys ended of her look.

Cardi B and Offset were nominated for Best Rap Performace.



