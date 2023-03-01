Cardi B And Her Community Service Margiela Tabis

Part of Cardi B’s plea deal from an incident back in 2018 is community service for 15 days by January 1st. The “WAP” rapper is obviously very busy, so by that time, she had no hours clocked in. Luckily, Cardi B got an extension to March 1st. Since she’s been stepping out to do her due diligence, she’s also been sort of documenting it. Each time she’s off to perform community service, her mirror selfies have one thing in common: Margiela Tabi boots. The luxury shoe isn’t usually worn as a part of a community service outfit, but it’s Cardi B. Her dedication to keeping this uniform of Tabis and casual clothing (for Cardi B) is nothing short of Libra tendencies, and we can’t be mad because if we were Cardi B and had to do community service, we too would wear Tabi boots.

On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES! pic.twitter.com/4KnMIcqN53 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2023

Now, she does tell her fans to “obey the law,” as her regret is starting to show through her pristine Tabi boot selfies. Why these are the shoe of choice, I must know, and I do wonder what her community service has to consist of, with long hours of standing presumably. Fashion Twitter has got hold of these selfies and, of course, chimed in on her style choices. Community service dress codes most likely have the Bronx native in more conservative dress, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing us all that she’s still very much glamorous and dramatic and will continue to do so even while doing community service.

Cardi B’s dedication to her Maison Margiela Tabi boots as part of her community service uniform is very Libra of her 😍 pic.twitter.com/Dn7le5kfCf — bri 💎 (@dearestbelcalis) February 27, 2023

It’s a close second in most glam community service stunts to Naomi Cambell’s 2007 high fashion “runway” of sorts as she worked in full gowns and fur jackets, claiming she has “never been drab in her life.” Cardi B is a bit more candid when it comes to how she is perceived, but the proof is in the Tabis; she’s also one to put on a show.