Cantu Beauty Announces Winners of Elevate Workshop Series

After the fashion and beauty industry faced hard truths about diversity last year, in response, a number of initiatives and programs were put in place to tackle this issue. In support, Cantu Beauty the award-winning multicultural hair-care brand, partnered with 25 Black Women In Beauty to produce a mentorship program for “womenpreneurs” named Cantu Elevate.

“With black entrepreneurs, especially women, starting businesses at a higher rate we wanted to provide a catalyst for these businesses to succeed,” Dametria Mustin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Cantu Beauty exclaimed.

The program aimed to support the growth of Black-owned beauty businesses by collaborating with 25BWB to consult on marketing communications services. Out of the 60 women that applied for exclusive mentorship programs, three inaugural winners were chosen to receive a Cantu-sponsored campaign valued at $160,000. The chosen trio were Alicia Scott of Range Beauty, Arah Sims of Kyutee Nails, and Tomi Alisha of NaturAll Club.

With the support of Cantu’s marketing partners, each will use their respective expertise to help build a brand marketing campaign or e-commerce presence for each beauty brand to launch in spring 2021. ” I’m inspired by what they were able to take away from the experience to help navigate the shifts taking place in the beauty industry.” Mustin concluded.

