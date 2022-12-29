Essence

If you missed our IG Live, don’t worry—you can meet the coaches who are here to help you uplevel and change your life as part of the ESSENCE + Smartwater Live Well Challenge.

Join the ESSENCE Senior Social Producer, Empress Varnado for a robust conversation with clinical psychologist and wellness coach, Dr. Ayanna Abrams, purpose coach, Patrice Washington, business coach, Candace Junée, and fitness coach, Shy.

Hear from each coach about their specialties and how they can help you rise to this challenge. Plus, see what they are working on to better themselves during this time—because even the experts are looking to level up their own lives!

Watch now, join now, and follow the conversation now at #LiveWellChallenge!!