WeLoveUs.Shop Vendors KAZMALEJE Deliver The Tools That Turn Wash Day Into A Joy

Once a Black woman discovers reliable products and tools to make her haircare routine smoother and thus saving her time, energy and peace of mind, she is hooked. Only founders who understand the fragile nuances between women and their strands, especially curly, kinky and coily ones, could create such items. The Stirrup Sisters: LaTasha Stirrup, LaToya Stirrup and LaTrice Stirrup-Chance understood the assignment and did just that with their genius invention, hair care brand KAZMALEJE. The brand is available on WeLoveUs.Shop.

KAZMALEJE [pronounced cos-mol-o-gy] is a carefully curated collection of detangling combs and other helpful tools to assist with caring for the thickest tresses to the finest strands. There’s even a mist bottle to assist with detangling and a tool cleaning kit to round out the mix. Founded in 2016 and launched three years later, the brand’s mission is to honor textured hair, culture, and creativity — transforming routines into rituals. Based in Miami, the Stirrup sisters deliver on their mission by developing tools with the key understanding that our hair textures are strength, not struggle.

Each of the sisters leans into her individual expertise to collectively deliver tools that stand out in an otherwise crowed marketplace. LaTasha is a licensed cosmetologist, LaToya is a brand strategist and consultant and LaTrice is a logistics and customer service expert. Together, the trio has developed an intentional line that helps prevent breakage and promotes healthier hair making the once dreaded wash day much more enjoyable. As a bonus, each offering in their line is sleekly designed making them a pleasure to travel with to the gym, on vacation and even as stylish (and functional) accents in a home bathroom or on a bedroom dresser.

KAZMALEJE empowers individuals with textured hair to embrace their natural beauty with confidence. Now available at multiple nationwide retailers including CVS, Target and Walmart, the brand has met customer desire to expand into fashionable hair accessories such as “golden” cowries and jeweled gemstones that can be seamlessly clipped into braids, twists and locs. The future is undoubtedly bright for these inventive founders.

