WeLoveUs.Shop Designer Alexandria W. Alli’s F&W Style Is Making A Mark On The Handbag Industry

While many 10-year-old girls are busy playing dress up with their dolls, F&W Style founder, handbag designer, and WeLoveUs.Shop vendor Alexandria. W. Alli was already building entrepreneurial muscles as her mother’s fashion assistant. Every day after school, Alli begged her mother to help in her fashion design studio. It was there that she learned the fundamentals of design and how to run a successful fashion business.

At 13, Alli’s family moved from Nigeria to Atlanta, Georgia, where she began a modeling career. She worked for major companies throughout the South as both a print and runway model. During her early modeling days, she fell in love with the beauty and glamour of the industry. She also fell in love with the luxurious pieces she encountered while working; specifically, the well-crafted handbags that she carried as a model. However, Alli soon realized that most women, herself included, could not afford the luxe accessories and clothing that she modeled in magazines and on the runway.

Upon earning her Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 2008, Alli decided to combine her formal education, coveted work experience and a healthy dose of courage to create a stylish handbag brand for busy women on the go. Soon, with the loving support of her husband Alfred, Alli’s brand, F&W Style, was born.

Bold hues, supple leather, and eye-catching shapes have become staple characteristics for K&W pieces. Alli learned the importance of not compromising on quality craftsmanship and design as a youngster back in her native Nigeria, working as her mother’s assistant. Alli believes every woman is remarkable in her own way and should own a bag that reflects her uniqueness. The determined wife and mom maintains that her handbags are designed to take women from day to night fashionably and seamlessly. Now, those important lessons have earned K&W Style merchandise relationships, and her work is now featured on WeLoveUs.Shop.

Alli’s design philosophy is simple, yet profound and sure to lead K&W to even greater heights: “Style is beautiful and easy, never forced. Get noticed for being just who you are.”

